Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) Trading 37.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $1,628.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00164682 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 25,739,646 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

