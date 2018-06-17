Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Director Leo Berlinghieri Sells 4,200 Shares

Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Director Leo Berlinghieri sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $135,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rudolph Technologies opened at $32.10 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Rudolph Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,223,000 after acquiring an additional 99,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 407,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 1,635.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 334,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTEC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rudolph Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

