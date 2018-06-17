Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,651,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.34% of Rudolph Technologies worth $73,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTEC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTEC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Rudolph Technologies stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.94 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Rudolph Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Whitten sold 6,300 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $199,521.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,050.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Berry sold 3,500 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,523. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

