Runners Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (RUNNERS)

Runners (CURRENCY:RUNNERS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Runners has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Runners has a total market cap of $0.00 and $27.00 worth of Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Runners coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004640 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000244 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Runners Profile

Runners is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Runners’ official website is runners.cash. Runners’ official Twitter account is @RunnersCoin.

Runners Coin Trading

Runners can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

