Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0394

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $0.00 and $966.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 24,766,900 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

