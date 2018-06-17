Russel Metals Inc (RUS) Insider Purchases C$1,048,043.81 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) insider John Gregory Reid acquired 57,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,048,043.81.

Russel Metals opened at C$28.47 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Russel Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$24.60 and a 1-year high of C$32.65.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of C$931.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUS. Raymond James upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment purchases metal products from steel producers; and packages, processes, and sells carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, and stainless steel and aluminum products, as well as other non-ferrous specialty metals in a range of sizes, shapes, and specifications.

