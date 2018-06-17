Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 138,407 Shares of Resolute Energy Corp (REN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 138,407 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.50% of Resolute Energy worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Resolute Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Energy during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Energy during the first quarter worth $400,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Resolute Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Resolute Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter.

In other Resolute Energy news, CEO Richard F. Betz acquired 3,500 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $1,845,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Resolute Energy opened at $29.90 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88. Resolute Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $38.64.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Resolute Energy Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REN. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

