Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166,390 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Toll Brothers worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,887,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers opened at $38.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.