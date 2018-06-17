ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,223,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH worth $21,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 160,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 165.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,120,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,604. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.07. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $512.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.17 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 99.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts forecast that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

