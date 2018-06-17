Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Jack in the Box worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $124,280.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Jack in the Box opened at $86.26 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $108.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.84 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

