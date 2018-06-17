Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Receives $109.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ryanair by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,506.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $116.65. 360,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,729. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

