Ryanair (RYA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 18.50 at Liberum Capital

Ryanair (LON:RYA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 18.50 ($0.25) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 98.84% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Ryanair traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10), reaching GBX 1,601 ($21.32), on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,000. Ryanair has a one year low of GBX 13.99 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 19.78 ($0.26).

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

