Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Share Price

News articles about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.7755958008374 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BNP Paribas cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,729. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 20.13%. research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

