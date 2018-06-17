Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st.

SB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.80 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $385.84 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

