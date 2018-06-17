Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Stock Price

Headlines about Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Safety Insurance Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.289499420386 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Safety Insurance Group remained flat at $$87.70 during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 100,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,784. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.68. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $89.15.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $176,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

