SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.06) and the highest is ($1.55). SAGE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.88) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.62) to ($6.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($9.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.68) to ($6.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.73. The company had a trading volume of 455,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,016. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 3.04. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $195.97.

In related news, Director Kevin P. Starr sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,183,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 28,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $4,018,277.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,212.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,811,692. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,444,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,290,000 after buying an additional 486,135 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,300,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,002.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 292,995 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,035,000 after acquiring an additional 152,885 shares in the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply