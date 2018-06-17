SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.06) and the highest is ($1.55). SAGE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.88) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.62) to ($6.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($9.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.68) to ($6.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAGE Therapeutics.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.73. The company had a trading volume of 455,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,016. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 3.04. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $195.97.

In related news, Director Kevin P. Starr sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,183,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 28,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $4,018,277.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,212.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,811,692. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,444,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,290,000 after buying an additional 486,135 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,300,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,002.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 292,995 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,035,000 after acquiring an additional 152,885 shares in the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.