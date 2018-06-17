salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Shares of salesforce.com opened at $138.41 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. salesforce.com has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 307.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cynthia G. Robbins sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $254,057.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $31,705.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $40,681.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,463.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,543 shares of company stock valued at $76,523,465. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lara May & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 15.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 121.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 153,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,880,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $15,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

