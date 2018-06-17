salesforce.com (CRM) Price Target Raised to $152.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, May 30th. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vetr upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.54 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.75.

CRM stock opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 307.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $139.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $40,681.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,463.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $1,383,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,786.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,543 shares of company stock valued at $76,523,465. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

