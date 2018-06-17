salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $137,285.50 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,090 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $137,285.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of salesforce.com remained flat at $$138.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 7,711,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.58, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in salesforce.com by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 187,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,851,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

