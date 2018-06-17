salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post $3.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $13.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $16.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.54 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

In other salesforce.com news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,200,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,456.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.82 per share, for a total transaction of $766,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,873.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,301,780 and sold 557,609 shares worth $69,297,951. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,961. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $83.55 and a 12-month high of $135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

