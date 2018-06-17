John Deere (NYSE:DE) Holdings Trimmed by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Deere were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Deere by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in John Deere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in John Deere by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 23,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in John Deere by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in John Deere by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $148.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,991,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,253. John Deere has a 1 year low of $112.87 and a 1 year high of $175.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

John Deere (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.19). John Deere had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. John Deere’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that John Deere will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from John Deere’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. John Deere’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of John Deere from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of John Deere from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of John Deere in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of John Deere in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of John Deere in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

John Deere Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

