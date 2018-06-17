Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Boosted by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 134.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $9,489,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,713,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,108,380,000 after purchasing an additional 226,031 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its position in Ecolab by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

Ecolab traded up $1.17, reaching $146.57, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,405. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

