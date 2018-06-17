Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sanderson Farms to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Buckingham Research started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,493. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $176.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

