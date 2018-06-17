Sanderson Farms (SAFM) PT Lowered to $95.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, May 25th. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.56.

Sanderson Farms traded up $0.57, reaching $103.71, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 550,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $176.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

