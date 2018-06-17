Insider Selling: Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Insider Sells 303,865 Shares of Stock

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) insider Sandy Rattray sold 303,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.57), for a total value of £586,459.45 ($780,800.76).

EMG traded down GBX 5.65 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 184.85 ($2.46). 9,632,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. Man Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.49 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.20 ($2.92).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Man Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Shore Capital raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 175.50 ($2.34) to GBX 186 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Numis Securities lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 165 ($2.20) to GBX 160 ($2.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 149 ($1.98) to GBX 223 ($2.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 193.86 ($2.58).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

