Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Telefonica (TEF) a €6.60 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.49 ($11.03).

Get Telefonica alerts:

Shares of Telefonica traded up €0.15 ($0.17), hitting €8.20 ($9.53), during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 33,480,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,390,000. Telefonica has a twelve month low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a twelve month high of €10.63 ($12.36).

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.