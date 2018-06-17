Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) a €220.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Metzler set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($247.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €202.16 ($235.07).

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares opened at €161.02 ($187.23) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 1-year low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 1-year high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

