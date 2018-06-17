Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Position Boosted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,305,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,128,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,638,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,227,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sanofi by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,600,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of Sanofi traded up $0.96, reaching $39.94, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 7,965,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,631. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

