SAP (SAP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SAP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 46.5228003832447 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get SAP alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.18. 544,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,830. SAP has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.25. SAP had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.7271 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.