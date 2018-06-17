UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €97.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €97.00 ($112.79) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, May 25th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €106.72 ($124.09).

SAP stock traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €103.78 ($120.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,203,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a twelve month low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

