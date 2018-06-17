Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will post $56.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.03 million and the highest is $57.56 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $55.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $229.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.87 million to $233.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $236.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $231.49 million to $244.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 20.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Saul Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,303.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66,475 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 36,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.78. 21,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,938. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 58 properties which includes (a) 55 community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

