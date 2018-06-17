Savara Inc (SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.35). Savara reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Savara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

In other news, Director Yuri Pikover purchased 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 1,012.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.03. Savara has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.28.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

