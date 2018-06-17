SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.02

News headlines about SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SB One Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6538071662458 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have commented on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 5th.

Shares of SB One Bancorp opened at $30.00 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $237.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.47. SB One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 8.78%. equities analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. This is a boost from SB One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through the Sussex Bank. It offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and savings accounts. It also provides lending activities and offers commercial, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

