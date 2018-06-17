Zacks Investment Research Lowers SCANA (SCG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCANA (NYSE:SCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “SCANA is well positioned in a positive regulatory environment as it has a low risk business with outstanding customer growth and operational efficiency. Another positive for shareholders is SCANA’s utility business mix. The majority of the company’s total earnings come from the regulated electricity and natural gas utilities business. SCANA Corporation recently signed a merger deal with larger peer Dominion Energy Inc. The recent merger agreement has pleased the customers as upon deal closure, Dominion is expected to make a payment of $1.3 billion to the customers of SCANA. However, SCANA has underperformed the industry over the past year. The surging operating expenses during first-quarter 2018 is also a concern. Moreover, the merger agreement poses limitations on certain investing and financing transactions that SCANA and its subsidiaries cannot take without further consent from Dominion Energy.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SCANA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on SCANA in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $35.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded SCANA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.28.

SCANA traded up $0.41, hitting $37.31, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,200. SCANA has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SCANA had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. research analysts predict that SCANA will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCG. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in SCANA during the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SCANA by 1,780.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 121,768 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in SCANA by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,407,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 630,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in SCANA during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

