Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after buying an additional 129,289,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,353,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,171 shares in the last quarter. Northern Cross LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 19,852,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,870,000 after buying an additional 2,637,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,131,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,287,000 after buying an additional 309,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,240,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,278,000 after buying an additional 2,696,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Schlumberger traded down $1.50, hitting $66.83, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 15,094,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.