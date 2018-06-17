Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 52,860 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 26,114 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.