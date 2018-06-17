Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, May 24th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.50 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,094,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Paal Kibsgaard purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

