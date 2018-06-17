Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 850 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,687,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $920,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,447 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,395,924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $597,879,000 after purchasing an additional 126,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,392,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $595,716,000 after purchasing an additional 73,830 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $536,510,000 after purchasing an additional 206,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $356,298,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.56. 1,363,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,637. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $203.13 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,154,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stephens set a $306.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.72.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

