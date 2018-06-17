Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,029,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 325,620 shares.The stock last traded at $35.80 and had previously closed at $35.80.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.82 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 706.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 600,873 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 649,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,655,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 106,064 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

