Schroder Investment Management Group Has $25.72 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,920 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.06% of Urban Edge Properties worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,842,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,838,000 after acquiring an additional 441,922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties opened at $22.08 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $99.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 9.78%. research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 90 properties totaling 16.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

