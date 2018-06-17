Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,469 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $27,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 933,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,956,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 549,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. HSBC began coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Instinet began coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. Finally, MED raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles opened at $20.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $27.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

