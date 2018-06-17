SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SHNWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 remained flat at $$43.60 during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 154. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.90.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

