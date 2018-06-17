Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,695 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Seacor worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Seacor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Seacor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seacor in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Seacor by 2,282.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Seacor in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 target price on shares of Seacor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $53.42 on Friday. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $970.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Seacor had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. sell-side analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

