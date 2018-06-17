Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stake Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Washington Federal worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 479.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 89,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $264,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Washington Federal by 48.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 631,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Washington Federal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 40.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.