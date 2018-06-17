Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Sonic Automotive worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 699.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Chairman O Bruton Smith bought 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $321,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,476,484.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Sonic Automotive opened at $21.65 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $923.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

