SCHWAB STRATEGI/US DIV EQUITY ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Cut by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. cut its position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US DIV EQUITY ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. SCHWAB STRATEGI/US DIV EQUITY ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US DIV EQUITY ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US DIV EQUITY ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US DIV EQUITY ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US DIV EQUITY ETF by 297.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US DIV EQUITY ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US DIV EQUITY ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.92. 518,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,908. SCHWAB STRATEGI/US DIV EQUITY ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

