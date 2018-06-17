Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $49,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 743,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 101,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 267,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic opened at $86.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

