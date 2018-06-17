Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stake Lowered by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.63.

IBKR stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

