Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Holdings Raised by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 360.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Madison Square Garden worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 170.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,100,000 after purchasing an additional 97,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

NYSE:MSG opened at $274.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -247.66 and a beta of 0.51. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $189.96 and a one year high of $277.43.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.89 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.20.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises, as well as promotes, produces, and/or presents a range of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.