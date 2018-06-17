Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.76 Million in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,710,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,274,000 after acquiring an additional 794,027 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,042,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $541,838,000 after acquiring an additional 446,071 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $439,064,000 after acquiring an additional 335,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,990,000 after acquiring an additional 211,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $62.91 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $50,396.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,999 shares of company stock valued at $359,901 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.35.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

